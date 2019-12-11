What you need to know Dec. 11

What you need to know Dec. 11
Beautiful partly sunny day in Olive Branch, Illinois. (Source: CNews/William Foeste)
By Jasmine Adams | December 11, 2019 at 4:34 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 4:34 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Dec. 11.

First Alert Forecast

A frigid and frosty start with temperatures ranging from the teens to the 20s.

Lisa Michaels says we will be seeing mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures reaching the 40s by the afternoon.

Clear skies tonight will allow cool conditions with temps in the 20s and 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

We are watching a system that could bring us rain and some winter precipitation heading into early next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Popeyes thinks its chicken sandwich is worth a little more than the infamous banana art exhibit.

Alaska Airlines is definitely feeling the holiday spirit with their annual ugly holiday sweater special.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.