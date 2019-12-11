What you need to know Dec. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Dec. 11.
A frigid and frosty start with temperatures ranging from the teens to the 20s.
Lisa Michaels says we will be seeing mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures reaching the 40s by the afternoon.
Clear skies tonight will allow cool conditions with temps in the 20s and 30s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.
We are watching a system that could bring us rain and some winter precipitation heading into early next week.
- Farmers and several agencies teamed up to provide over 70,000 pounds of pork and $5,000 to Feeding Missouri.
- Based on a complete investigation, Columbia Public Schools is unable prove the allegations against Jackson R-I.
- A head-on crash sends two to the hospital and closed one lane of road for around 40 minutes
- The Cape Girardeau High School Theatre class has been selected for state competition.
Popeyes thinks its chicken sandwich is worth a little more than the infamous banana art exhibit.
Alaska Airlines is definitely feeling the holiday spirit with their annual ugly holiday sweater special.
