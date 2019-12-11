“A traffic crash can’t be undone.” Make it home safe for the holidays

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is here and law enforcement wants drivers to put safety first.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were 1,155 traffic crashes last year during the 108-hour Christmas counting period. Of those crashes, 11 people were killed and another 421 were injured. Troopers also arrested 106 people for driving while impaired.
The 2019 Christmas holiday counting period begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
MSHP wants drivers to make it home safely for the holidays and never have to say, “If I could just go back.”
“A traffic crash can’t be undone,” said Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “Please be a safe, courteous driver this holiday season.”
Drivers can do their part during the holiday season and at anytime of year by doing the following:
- Obey all traffic laws
- Drive sober or designate a sober driver
- Pay attention, don’t be distracted behind the wheel
- Be well rested
- Make sure your vehicle is in good working condition
- Keep an eye on the weather
- Allow extra driving time
If drivers face a traffic emergency, they can contact the MSHP at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cell phone. Drivers should used this number if they are in a crash, witness a crash or crime, observe a stranded driver in need of help or other traffic emergencies.
