Sources: University of Kentucky’s Dean Hood will be next head coach at Murray State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland Sports can confirm reports that University of Kentucky special teams coordinator Dean Hood has been chosen to be the next head football coach at Murray State University.
Hood is also the former head coach at Eastern Kentucky University.
Hood replaces former Murray State head coach Mitch Stewart who was reassigned at the end of the season.
Statement from Murray State: “As communicated November 23rd Murray State University will have no further comment until the search has concluded.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.