Meet Alex Sims. His dad, Brandon, is an SIU alum. The 11 year old suffers from IPEX syndrome and is awaiting a bone marrow transplant. Show Alex how Salukis support one another and consider sending him a card for his birthday, Dec. 26. 💌:1260 Fox Run Drive; Florissant, MO 63033 pic.twitter.com/nWPvrpn2pC