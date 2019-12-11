SIU Carbondale chancellor search underway

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The advisory committee leading the search for the next chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale is accepting applications and nominations for the position.
You should submit them by December 31 to ensure the committee’s full consideration.
You can click here for more information. It includes a position description, timeline, a listing of the search committee and contact information.
According to the University, the goal is for incoming SIU System President Daniel F. Mahony to recommend a finalist to the Board of Trustees in April. Mahony starts on March 1.
WittKieffer, an executive search firm, is assisting the committee with the search.
Applications and nominations may be sent to:
Chancellor Search
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
c/o WittKieffer
Attention: Dennis M. Barden, Melissa Fincher and Breanna Liddell
2015 Spring Road, Suite 510
Oak Brook, IL 60523
You can also call WittKieffer consultants at 630-575-6152 with any questions.
John M. Dunn has been serving as interim chancellor since January 2019.
His appointment followed the death of previous Chancellor Carlo Montemagno in October 2018.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.