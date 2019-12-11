School leaders in Sikeston have big plans to improve student safety and their learning environment.

Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Tony Robinson described one of many repairs needed at the elementary and high school. “In building C and in Lee Hunter we have to deal with the problem of Asbestos, and we have that in our ceilings that have to be replaced,” Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Tony Robinson described one of many repairs needed at the elementary and high school. “The 21-million-dollar bond issue is for the improvement and enhancement of our schools.”