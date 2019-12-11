SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -School leaders in Sikeston have big plans to improve student safety, and their learning environment, but they’re going to need community support to make it happen.
Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Tony Robinson described one of many repairs needed at the elementary and high school. “In building C and in Lee Hunter we have to deal with the problem of Asbestos, and we have that in our ceilings that have to be replaced,” Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Tony Robinson described one of many repairs needed at the elementary and high school. “The 21-million-dollar bond issue is for the improvement and enhancement of our schools.”
They can’t do it without the people in community voting for the new tax next year.
“This will be a tax increase, and there will be a 42-cent increase with that tax levy,” stated Robinson.
A volunteer committee called “Better Schools and Better Communities” stepped up and created a website to help voters understand where their tax dollars would be spent.
“The website is an easily accessible place that members of the public and voting citizens can go and get information about the upcoming bond issue,” said Better Schools and Better Communities Chairman Cooper McKelvey .
Tthe website shows how the money will be used.
“It also has architecture renderings of what the new buildings look like so people can go an actually pull up a floor plan,” Better Schools and Better Communities Chairman Katie Merideth and McKelvey said.
Part of the project includes new construction at the high school.
“We have classroom walls that don’t extend all the way to the floor where we want to be able to secure, and keep the students safe when there’s a shelter in place,” Robinson explained.
Merideth and McKelvey said they hope people take the time to get online before making up their minds.
"We want to be extremely transparent with the citizens about what we're asking and what it will provide," they said.
Residents in Sikeston will vote on the bond in issue on April 7th .
Check out the website link right here: https://www.schools4sikeston.com/
