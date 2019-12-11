Notre Dame brings in thousands to 24th Annual Crafts, Gifts, & Collectibles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands poured in this weekend to the Notre Dame High School at the 24th Annual Crafts, Gifts, & Collectibles Show.
Roughly 150 vendors sold Christmas gifts, collectibles and hand crafted items.
Notre Dame students also helped out with the event as they catered to shoppers and vendors, helping them with carrying items to gathering food and drinks for them.
Notre Dame Junior Mary Dirnberger volunteered her time to help out the shoppers and said it was a great event.
“I love it,” Dirnberger said. “So much of this stuff is handmade so it’s nice to see all these homemade things people get and bring into their homes.”
The Notre Dame Performing and Visual Arts hosted the event. Dirnberger is part of PAVA and said she wanted to help out at the event to help give back to the organization.
“PAVA gives so much for me,” Dirnberger said. “I’m in the choir so it’s nice to have my uniform paid for and I think it’s good to help them back.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.