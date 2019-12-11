Murray State University to celebrate December commencement

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will hand out 750 degrees during its December 2019 Commencement.
Commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday Dec. 14 at the CFSB Center beginning at 10 a.m., the ceremony will include associate, bachelor’s, master’s specialist and doctoral degrees.
Students from 19 states and 15 countries will be among the graduates.
Murray State President Dr. Robert L Jackson will deliver welcome messages along with preside over the ceremony. Jackson, along with Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd, will take part in the presentation of degrees.
Doors to the CFSB Center will open at 9 a.m. for the commencement, tickets to the event are not needed, but seating will be first-come first-serve. Guests are encouraged to arrive as early as possible.
General guest parking will be available in the Steward Stadium parking lot. A shuttle buses will be available to transport guest from the parking lot to the front doors of the CFSB Center beginning at 8 a.m. shuttle buses will also be available after the ceremony.
Guests who cannot attend the ceremony in person can watch the event live here.
More information on the commencement can be found here.
