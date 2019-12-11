Multiple agencies assist in drug arrest

CUNNINGHAM, Ky. (KFVS) - The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with assistance from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the Bardwell Police Department and the Carlisle County Jailers Office, worked together to arrest Laura Shelby, 31, who is suspected to be trafficking drugs.
On Dec. 9, multiple agencies conducted a search warrant at a home on County Road 1038 in Cunningham, Ky.
During the search authorities found around 11 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, along with nearly a pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also found evidence that a juvenile in the home was being used to sell marijuana.
Shelby was taken to the Ballard County jail were she was charged with was charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree, trafficking marijuana over 8 ounces, unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The joint investigation continues in both McCracken and Carlisle counties, due to were the drugs are being sold and more arrest are expected to be made.
