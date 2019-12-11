2 more cultivation centers for adult-use cannabis approved in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Two more cultivation centers for cannabis have been approved by the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA)
The centers will be used to grow cannabis for adult use after the product becomes legal in Illinois on January 1, 2020.
Illinois officials said Ataraxia in Albion and Shelby County Community Services in Shelbyville are now approved to grow cannabis for adult use.
This will bring the number of cultivation centers in Illinois to 16.
The other licensed cultivation centers include:
- Compass Ventures, Inc.- Litchfield
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Lincoln
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Kankakee
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Joliet
- Curative Health Cultivation, LLC- Aurora
- GTI Oglesby, LLC- Oglesby
- GTI Rock Island, LLC- Rock Island
- IESO, LLC- Carbondale
- Nature’s Grace and Wellness, LLC- Vermont
- PharmaCann, LLC- Dwight
- PharmaCann, LLC- Hillcrest
- Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois)- Barry
- Revolution Cannabis, LLC- Delavan
- Wellness Group Pharms, LLC- Anna
In Illinois the only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval adult-use growth.
State officials said social equity applicants will have more options when applying for cultivation center licenses in an upcoming phase.
Adult-use cannabis license applications for craft growers, infusers and transporters will be available through the IDOA beginning on January 7, 2020 with an application deadline of March 15, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.