Milder weather the next few days, watching a possible wintry system for early next week

Dry weather expected for the rest of today and into your Thursday. Tonight we will see mainly clear skies once again. That will allow for temperatures to dip back into the 20s. Some clouds will push through the area on Thursday, but even milder temperatures are expected. Highs on Thursday will be close to 50. Slight precipitation chances arrive Friday into Saturday. The biggest system arrives early next week and it has the potential to bring accumulating snowfall to parts of the Heartland. Still way too early to talk about exact amounts but travel impacts are possible Sunday and Monday.