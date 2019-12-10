Milder temperatures expected the next few days

Clouds will continue to clear from northwest to southeast through the overnight hours. Under mainly clear skies temperatures will be cold! Lows tonight will be in the 20s area-wide. Thankfully, we will have lots of sunshine through the day on Wednesday which will help our highs rebound into the 40s. Thursday will be even milder with highs near 50. While there are some slight chances for precipitation on Friday and Saturday, the bigger even arrives Sunday into Monday. There is a chance for some wintry precipitation so we will be watching it very closely for you.