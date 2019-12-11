Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSOURI STATUE-FALSE GOD
Lawmaker: Roman goddess statue shouldn't return to Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker is asking Gov. Mike Parson to prevent the state from reinstalling a statue of a Roman goddess on the dome of the state Capitol. Rep. Mike Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove, says in a letter to the governor that the statue of Ceres is a “false god" and should not be displayed on the Capitol dome. The state spent $400,000 to renovate and repair the statue, which has topped the dome since 1924. It is scheduled to be returned to the dome on Monday.
PENGUIN CHICKS-KANSAS CITY ZOO
8 macaroni penguins hatch at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo says its staff is raising eight fluffy macaroni penguin chicks. It is the first time the zoo has had that species of penguin in its 110-year history. Their eggs were flown in from SeaWorld San Diego and hatched in incubators at their new home. Zoo officials said employees are hand-raising the chicks, and that each of them needs to be fed up to six times a day. Macaroni penguins are native to the subantarctic. The chicks are hidden from the public, for now, but are expected to join the general exhibit in the coming weeks.
AMTRAK COLLISION
Two injured when Amtrak train hits car in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police say two people were hurt when an Amtrak train hit a vehicle in Independence. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon. Two people in the vehicle were hospitalized but their conditions were not immediately available. Amtrak says its Missouri River Runner, which travels from St. Louis to Kansas City, had just left the Independence station for Kansas City when the collision occurred. No one on the train was injured. The train was not seriously damaged and would continue on its route as soon as the tracks are cleared.
AP-MO-DAY CARE WORKER CHARGED
Missouri day care worker accused of breaking infant's leg
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis day care worker is charged with child abuse after allegedly breaking the leg of a 10-month-old boy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Shakyra Nobles is jailed without bond on a charge of abuse of a child that resulted in serious injury. The child needed surgery on his leg. Police say the injury happened Nov. 22 at Covenant for Life Development Center when Nobles “grabbed the child in a rough manner” several times and “manipulated his leg." Nobles does not have an attorney. A woman answering the phone at the day care center declined comment.
DEATH PENALTY CASE-RULING
Missouri Supreme Court denies death row inmate's appeal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges have denied a death row inmate's appeal. David Hosier was sentenced to death for killing Angela Gilpin in 2009. The 64-year-old had a relationship with Gilpin while she was separated from her husband, who also was shot to death in her Jefferson City apartment. Hosier claims that his trial attorney did a poor job. He also says that the trial judge had a conflict of interest. Supreme Court judges disagreed. A public defender for Hosier did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Tuesday.
AP-MO-SUSPICIOUS FIRE
Man injured in suspicious house fire has died
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who was critically injured in a fire at a St. Louis-area home has died, and authorities have found no connection to the fire and a homicide that happened at the same home a day earlier. St. Louis County police on Tuesday said 26-year-old Travion Adams was the man critically injured in the fire that broke out Thursday. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda said Adams died Saturday. Police have determined the fire was arson. The fire happened one day after 20-year-old Johanna Kimple was shot to death at the same house. Nineteen-year-old Javion Smith is charged with second-degree murder.
AP-US-MURDER-CONVICTION-CHALLENGED
Supporters of Missouri inmate petition state for his release
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Advocates for a Missouri man imprisoned for nearly 25 years for a murder he claims he didn't commit are stepping up their efforts to free him, starting with petitions urging the state attorney general to stop blocking a new trial. Lamar Johnson has been imprisoned since 1995 in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marcus L. Boyd. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, in collaboration with the Midwest Innocence Project, has issued a report saying police pressured the only eyewitness in the case. The witness later recanted. Johnson appealed Hogan’s ruling and a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday before the Missouri Court of Appeals.
UMKC-MCNEESE ST
Kennedy’s triple-double helps McNeese St. beat UMKC 82-73
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sha'markus Kennedy recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks and McNeese State came from behind to beat Kansas City 82-73. Trailing by nine at halftime, the Cowboys opened the second half with an 11-3 run, tied it at 48 on Trey Johnson’s free throw, then pulled ahead for good, 60-59, on A.J. Lawson’s free throw with 6:24 to play.