Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-INAUGURATION
Kentucky's new governor reorganizes school board on day one
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has used his first day in office to reorganize the state school board. Beshear announced in his inaugural speech Tuesday that he had delivered on a campaign promise to teachers who helped propel him to office. Beshear disbanded the Kentucky Board of Education for its charter school leanings and appointed new members to signal his support for public education. Beshear also touted his support for expanded health care coverage and pledged to protect public employees' pensions. Those were among the “kitchen table" issues he stressed in ousting Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in this red state.
AP-US-BLACK-LUNG-TRUST-FUND
Report: black lung funding cut will cost taxpayers billions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A report from a national watchdog group says a cut to the tax that coal companies pay to fund a trust for sick miners will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. The Washington-based group Taxpayers for Common Sense released a report that says the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund's debt could be at least $15 billion by 2050. The excise tax on mined coal expired at the beginning of 2019 due to inaction by Congress. That led to a reduction in the amount coal companies pay into the fund. The fund pays benefits and medical bills for miners diagnosed with black lung disease.
LUKE BRYAN-DEER KILLED
Authorities: Someone illegally shot Luke Bryan's red stag
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee wildlife official says a nonnative red stag that was shot and killed last week belonged to country music singer Luke Bryan. Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean investigators think the deer was shot from the road onto Bryan's private property near Columbia between last Wednesday and last Friday. Cross said Bryan’s farm manager reported the shooting. Red stags are a species of deer similar to elk. They're typically found in mountainous regions of Europe and Asia. The Maury County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
MUSLIM-JEWISH GROUP
Muslim-Jewish issues group forms chapter in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A national group that focuses on issues common to Muslims and Jews in the U.S. has launched a chapter in Louisville. The Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council held an event at the Muhammed Ali Center in Louisville to launch its new chapter. The group says advocates for domestic policy issues of common concern. Lonnie Ali, widow of Muhammad Ali, says she is looking forward to being an active member of the Louisville-based council. She says this is the work her husband would want her to do.
HEPATITIS A OUTBREAK
Hepatitis A outbreak over in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Health officials in northern Kentucky have declared the hepatitis A outbreak over in the region. The Northern Kentucky Health Department said Monday in a statement that no new cases have been reported in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties in the last four months. The outbreak began in August 2018 and officials documented 391 cases of the virus including four deaths. Even though the outbreak is over, Northern Kentucky Health Department Director Lynne Saddler still urged people to get vaccinated. She says vaccinations will protect the individual and the community against future outbreaks.
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-BESHEAR
Beshear completes filling cabinet secretary posts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hours before taking office, Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear has appointed a former state Supreme Court justice and an ex-federal prosecutor to run two state cabinets. Beshear said Monday that former Supreme Court Justice Mary Noble will serve as Justice Cabinet secretary. He says former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey will be secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. Beshear announced several other appointments as he completed filling cabinet secretary positions in his administration. Beshear takes office on Tuesday.