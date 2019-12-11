Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-KANSAS
Only Kansas Democrat in Congress supports impeaching Trump
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The only Kansas Democrat in Congress supports impeaching President Donald Trump. Freshman Rep. Sharice Davids announced Tuesday that she will vote for both articles of impeachment drafted by fellow Democrats over Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden. Davids said in a statement that the evidence against Trump is “overwhelming.” The articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abusing his power as president and obstructing the congressional investigation by directing administration officials to defy subpoenas. Kansas' three Republicans in the House have all strongly criticized the impeachment process and suggested it is partisan.
PENGUIN CHICKS-KANSAS CITY ZOO
8 macaroni penguins hatch at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo says its staff is raising eight fluffy macaroni penguin chicks. It is the first time the zoo has had that species of penguin in its 110-year history. Their eggs were flown in from SeaWorld San Diego and hatched in incubators at their new home. Zoo officials said employees are hand-raising the chicks, and that each of them needs to be fed up to six times a day. Macaroni penguins are native to the subantarctic. The chicks are hidden from the public, for now, but are expected to join the general exhibit in the coming weeks.
VOTER DATABASE-LAWSUIT
Multistate voter database suspended in lawsuit settlement
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights group says a database that checks whether voters are registered in multiple states has been suspended until security safeguards are put in place as part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit. The Interstate Crosscheck program was the subject a class-action lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas on behalf of 945 voters whose partial Social Security numbers were exposed by Florida officials through an open records request. Kansas has operated the multistate program since 2005. The ACLU says the settlement includes a list of safeguards Kansas has agreed to implement to protect voter's personal information before the program can resume.
FALSE RAPE REPORTS
2 more false reporting cases dropped in Kansas college town
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors in Lawrence have dropped false reporting charges against two more women who reported being sexually assaulted in Lawrence, as questions swirl around the handling of such investigations in the college town. The Kansas City Star reports that Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson says he hopes publicity surrounding a third case he dropped in October won't deter victims from coming forward. In that case, he suspected the woman fabricated her rape out of vengeance and regret. University of Kansas law professor Suzanne Valdez says she doesn't believe police and prosecutors in Lawrence are protecting the victims of sexual assault.
VAPING-KANSAS SCHOOLS
Kansas board urges schools to ban vaping, even for visitors
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Board of Education is encouraging the state's local public school districts to prohibit vaping and to include staff and any visitors at school activities in the ban along with students. The Kansas City Star reports that the board unanimously approved a policy Tuesday calling for prohibiting students and staff from using, possessing or promoting vape pens and other tobacco products on school property, in school vehicles or at activities. Parents, volunteers, contractors and vendors also would be banned from using tobacco products and e-cigarettes. Vaping has been linked to nearly 50 deaths across the nation, including two in Kansas.
GIRL INJURED-OFFICER CHARGED
Judge sides with ex-officer in dog shooting, child injury
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a former Wichita police officer who wounded a 9-year-old girl when he fired at her family's dog is immune from criminal prosecution and can't be sued. The Wichita Eagle reports that Judge Kevin O’Connor issued the ruling last month in Dexter Betts's case, but it wasn't available in public court records until Friday. The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office has filed a notice of appeal. Betts had been charged with aggravated battery in the Dec. 30, 2017, shooting in which a bullet fragment ricocheted off the floor and hit the girl.
POLICE DETECTIVE-DISCRIMINATION SUIT
Wichita police detective alleges discrimination in lawsuit
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An Wichita police detective who is Asian alleges in a lawsuit that she was passed over for promotions in favor of less experienced white men. The Wichita Eagle reports that Kelly Mar claims discrimination and retaliation in the complaint filed last week in federal court. The suit seeks $75,000 in damages. It says she was wrongfully fired in 2014. She says that since she was rehired in 2015 following a labor arbitration decision, her performance has been more closely scrutinized than that of younger, white men in the department. City of Wichita attorney Jennifer Magana says the city won't comment on pending litigation.
KANSAS CONGRESSMAN-RESIDENCE
Kansas GOP lawmaker facing probe changes voter registration
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas congressman being investigated for registering to vote at a UPS store has changed his registratration to list a Topeka apartment complex as his residence. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins is still listing the UPS store in southwest Topeka as his mailing address after naming an apartment complex about 2 miles to the north as his residence in a new registration form dated Friday. The local sheriff's department is investigating whether Watkins broke state election laws by listing the UPS store as his residence in late August. A Watkins spokesman has said listing the UPS store as his residence was a mistake.