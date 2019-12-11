Interior design students make floor plans for home in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Interior design students at Southeast Missouri State are making floor plans not just in the classroom but for people in the community.
Mckenna Medalin’s talked about a design project to help the St. James AME church renovate their new men’s transition home in Cape Girardeau.
"It definitely gave me a lot of experience that I don't normally get in the classroom," she said.
An idea sparked by a Southeast Missouri State University graduate became an eight-week project for Medalin and 13 other classmates.
"We start out with actually measuring the space and actually visiting the space," she said.
Class instructor Carol Nesler said the project allows her to students to apply what they learn in the classroom to the real world.
"Often times they're given a floor plan and they never really get to see that place in 3D," she said.
And for some of the students, the effort became more than just a class project.
"Many of the students embraced the house altogether, and they continued to show up on Saturdays to help with the demolition of the house," said Nesler.
Medalin said the work made her feel very prepared for life after college.
"I'll be able to tell future employers that I've actually been able to work on a real project dealing with real clients," Medalin said.
Nesler said she hopes the students will get the chance to see their designs come to life.
"We actually hope that we will get to install the kitchen in the springtime," she said.
Professor Nesler said members of the St. James AME Church, and the project manager will combine the students’ designs to create the new kitchen for the men’s transition home.
