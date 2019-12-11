Input on presidential search sought at Shawnee Community College

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - An online forum is open to receive input on the presidential search at Shawnee Community College.
College officials announced that the forum is for community members, students, faculty and staff an opportunity to provide input and contribute to the process of the College Presidential search.
The search committee is made of of members of the board, faculty, staff, area school district superintendents and community members from each county within the region.
College officials said they hope to use the community’s input to help enhance the search efforts for the college’s next president.
The committee has also recently released a tentative timeline for the search process.
For more information on the presidential search process, contact The Shawnee College Communications Department at 618-634-3270 or email robb@shawneecc.edu.
