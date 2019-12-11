Ill. lawmakers send letters on climate change to U.N. Convention, President Trump

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Letters on the importance of getting ahead of climate change have been sent to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and to President Trump by Illinois lawmakers.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), along with Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), sent a pair of letters on Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to state officials.
In the letter to UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, the Senators showed their support of the global efforts to combat climate change.
“Failing to address the worsening crisis of climate change will wreak damages on all Americans for centuries into the future. Now more than ever, the American people are demanding action on climate change from our federal government and our international partners,” the Senators wrote.
The Senators urged the President to reconsider his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement as well as warned him against ceding U.S. leadership on this issue. This was done in a second letter.
State officials said they also noted his failure to honor his commitment to work with Democrats to renegotiate the Paris Climate Accord or to craft a new deal.
“As the second largest global emitter of greenhouse gases, and the largest historical emitter, it is imperative that the United States assume our rightful places as a global leader in the fight to combat climate change, yet with this action you are ceding American leadership to other nations at great political and economic costs,” the Senators wrote.
The 25th United Nations Climate Change conference takes place in Madrid this week.
