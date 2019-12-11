How to know the difference between just having a cold and the flu

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Do you know the difference between just having a cold versus the flu? The time to find out should come before you get sick.
“I would say a cold you know coughing the regular runny nose and sneezing,” said Cameron Simpson, a Cape Girardeau resident.
Most of us know when we’re coming down with a cold but what if it’s more serious?
“The flu, probably your symptoms will be a lot worse,” Simpson said.
You may be surprised to learn that’s not always the case. In fact, Vanessa Presley with the Cape County Public Health Department, said it can be hard telling them apart since both are respiratory illnesses.
“They start out with a lot of the same symptoms,” she said.
“Most generally with a typical cold unless it’s going into bronchitis most people will not run a fever," Presley continued.
She offered a bit of good news about this year’s flu season. She said they’ve seen 28 flu cases in the county, which is slightly fewer than at this time in 2018. Because the flu can have serious consequences, Presley said to not take your symptoms lightly.
“To get a true diagnosis when you’re not feeling better, and you just don’t have a running nose, or stopped up nose maybe it’s something further you may want to see your doctor,” she said.
If you do end up with the flu, Presley urged you to rest and limit your contact with other people. You can click here for more information.
Presley said this can also be a peak time for seasonal allergies.
