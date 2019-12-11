Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to hold its amateur draft in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of the College World Series, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The draft will be held from June 10-12, and the College World Series is slated to start June 13. Baseball's draft was long held by conference call at the commissioner's office in New York. It was moved to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for 2007 and 2008. Since 2009 the first round has been held at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.