Head-on crash sends two to hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A head-on crash sends two to the hospital and closes one lane of road for around 40 minutes according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
On Dec. 10 around 4:35 p.m. McCracken County deputies were called to a two vehicle crash on John L Puryear Drive near Estes Lane.
That is where Eli B Averitt, 20, of Kevil Ky. was driving northbound on John L Puryear Drive. and was attempting to make a left hand turn on Estes Lane. Averitt had crashed into Heather L McKinney. 44. of Kevil Ky. who was driving southbound on John L Puryear Drive.
Both Averitt and McKinney were taken to Lourdes Hospital by ambulance, their conditions are unknown.
Authorities say the southbound lane of John L Puryear Drive was closed to one lane of traffic for about 40 minutes.
