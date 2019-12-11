Gov. signs ‘Illinois Works’ legislation to increase workforce diversity

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the ‘Illinois Works’ legislation on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The legislation comes as the state begins a $45 million capital program. It aims to strengthen a pillar of Rebuild Illinois.
State officials said the Illinois Works Jobs Program will help residents from all communities benefit from capital projects as well as give them access to careers in construction and other building trades.
“Rebuild Illinois is the largest, most robust capital plan in state history. We’re working with our partners to make sure every community in the state benefits from these good jobs – especially those who have been left out for far too long,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re putting Illinois’ government back on the side of working families, designing a state that is economically prosperous not just for the few, but for every Illinoisan, no matter the color of their skin or their zip code.”
The law makes a $25 million investment and works through community-based organizations to recruit new apprentices to work on the construction projects.
State officials said it will also set strong apprentice participation goals of 10 percent on public works projects.
The program can deliver on its goal of building and maintaining a diverse workforce on Rebuild Illinois projects with the pre-apprenticeship program, bid credit program and review panel.
