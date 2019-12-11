Frigid and Frosty Wednesday Morning!

A very cold and frosty start with temperatures ranging from the teens north to mid-20s south. We will be seeing mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.
Clear skies tonight will allow cool conditions with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s by Thursday morning. Thursday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.
We are watching a system that could bring us rain and some winter precipitation heading into early next week.
-Lisa
