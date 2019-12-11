The first medical marijuana dispensary in Northeast Arkansas opens

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors Tuesday and the crowds flooded in.
NEA Full Spectrum is ready to meet the medical marijuana need in this portion of Arkansas.
"When we found out that Brookland got one, we celebrated,” customer Penny Elder said.
She lives 4.3 miles away from the dispensary and is thankful her vote mattered on this issue passing.
"I went and voted,” Elder said. “I thought if this pass, this is going to do a lot of people a lot of good.”
NEA Full Spectrum General Manager Lance Huey said this opening is one for the books
“We’re part of history today in Northeast Arkansas,” Huey said.
He said this location will provide more than just services to the Greene and Craighead County area.
“I think it’s very important to be close,” Huey said. “We’ll also provide delivery service within a few months, as state law allows that. So, we’ll have several different options for customers to come and get the patient needs that they have.”
People within a 50-mile radius will qualify for those deliveries.
Paragould resident Carl Gordon said using medical marijuana its more than getting high.
“It’s not all about getting stoned and high anymore it’s about medicating yourself,” Gordon said. “I’ve done the pain medication and I’m telling you; this is the way to go right here.”
Security personnel made sure everyone remained calm and orderly on the property today.
Huey stressed this facility is well-protected and so are the customers.
“We have security here,” Huey said. “We have multi-level security here to the building. We want to provide a safe environment for people to come out here and get their medicine."
There are rules and requirements for getting inside. A state-issued identification card and medical marijuana card are required to get inside.
NEA Full Spectrum did say this dispensary is just the first step as they plan to expand the facility in the future.
“We can grow a certain amount of product ourselves so we will add on to this facility,” Huey said. “Right now, it’s just a dispensary but it will be a cultivation facility within a few months.”

Editor’s note: In our 6 p.m. newscast on Dec. 11, we inadvertently said that the employees of NEA Spectrum all had medical marijuana cards, and that was incorrect. All of the employees have an Arkansas background card to sell medical marijuana. We regret the error.
