First Alert: Frigid, frosty start this morning

(KFVS) - A frigid and frosty start with temperatures ranging from the teens to the 20s.
Lisa Michaels says we will be seeing mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures reaching the 40s by the afternoon.
Clear skies tonight will allow cool conditions with temps in the 20s and 30s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.
We are watching a system that could bring us rain and some winter precipitation heading into early next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.