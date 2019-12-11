Carbondale Mayor to give 2019 State of the City Address

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry will deliver his 2019 State of the City Address on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Mayor Henry is expected to discuss plans for the city in 2020 and to highlight the city’s progress and accomplishments this year.
The address will take place at the Carbondale Civic Center following a lunch hosted by the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets for the event are $15 for Chamber Members or $20 for non-members. Reservations can be made by calling 618-549-2146.
Proceeds from the luncheon benefit the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for Carbondale Community High School students attending Southern Illinois University.
