Carbondale Christmas Store helps hundreds of kids

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds of kids will be able to have gifts under the tree at Christmas thanks to donations from the Carbondale community.
The Carbondale Police Department collected toys all year so families in need can get toys for a very low price.
Selected parents got to shop at the Christmas Store for toys, clothes and some freebies.
Crystal Contreras has a family of six and called it a big help.
“When you are tight on money, and you’re only paying just a little bit, for a gift, it helps,” she said.
The coordinator said the need this year was huge.
“We took 125 kids, so it’s kind of sad to know that we’ve got such a huge waiting list but I’m hoping some of the other programs can get those kids so they do have something for Christmas,” coordinator Susie Toliver said.
Walmart, Southern Illinois University and the many individuals in the community donate the gifts.
The Christmas Store will be open on Thursday, December 12 also.
