Cape Central theater group heading to state

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau High School Theatre class has just recently been selected for state competition.
Roughly a couple dozen students are in the theatre program and have been working and performing a couple shows so far during the school year.
Their group was one of three finalists selected for a one-act state tournament performance.
They will be performing Oz.
“I’m excited because actually, people get treated like celebrities when you see them in the one acts whenever you’re at state,” Cape Central High School Senior and Troop 1508 President Morgan Green said. “So you’ll be walking around and people will recognize you.”
Assistant Theatre Director Kali Whitworth said to her class earlier in the year about the tournament and working hard to be able to achieve that goal.
“It’s crazy when we started this as it was something the kids and I just talked about,” Whitworth said. “Being able to get to that state level, only three schools in the entire state got to that level, so hard work definitely pays off.”
Students we talked with said this theatre program allows them to find who they are more and builds confidence.
And with the recognition of a state performance appearance, it helped one student realize there is more of a career path and may continue theatre in college.
"It does make me want to continue doing what I'm doing," Izahia Betancur said. "I want to be an actor so doing this stuff makes me happy. And going to state and to compete there, it's just so amazing that I'm able to continue with my progress."
The theatre class will be performing at the state title in Kansas City from January 9th through the 12th.
