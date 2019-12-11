2 arrested at motel for drugs

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested for drugs at a motel after a complaint was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Dylan T. Rogers, 27, was arrested as he was leaving a motel room at 1234 Broadway St. in Paducah on Monday afternoon, Dec. 9.
Drug detectives said they found drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine and a mixture of medication in Rogers possession.
After Rogers’ arrest, detective tried to enter the motel room in question. From the outside, detectives said they could believed someone inside was attempting to destroy evidence.
They were eventually able to enter the room and conduct a search.
Detectives said they found meth, meth-related smoking pipes, digital scales and hypodermic syringes/needles.
Dale W. Powell was arrested inside the room and was arrested.
Evidence reportedly showed that Powell had destroyed an unknown amount of evidence.
Rogers and Powell were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Rogers was charged with possession controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance second degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified) and illegal possession of a legend drug.
Powell was charged with trafficking in controlled substance first degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia-buy/possess and tampering with physical evidence.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
