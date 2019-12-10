Valentines for Veterans concert to feature Neal McCoy

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The 10th annual Valentines for Veterans Concert will feature Neal McCoy on February 14, 2020.
McCoy is a popular country music soloist. He is a two-time “Entertainer of the Year,” with three platinum albums, one gold album and numerous top-10 hit singles. McCoy has completed 17 VSO tours and recites the Pledge of Allegiance every morning on his Facebook page. He also supports several charity organizations throughout east Texas.
Opening for McCoy will be The Bob Lewis Family Band, a bluegrass group from Doniphan, Mo. The group has performed in Branson and was featured on a PBS film.
The concert will also feature country rap artist Urban Blaze, who is a high school senior and an Eagle Scout. Blaze will be debuting with his single Thankful.
The event will be held at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, the show will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. and pre-show activities beginning at 6 p.m. The concert is free but guests will need a ticket to attend. Tickets will be distributed beginning Jan. 6. Guests can get tickets through the medical center’s Voluntary Service office and the Black River Coliseum.
For more information on tickets or to volunteer, call VA’s Voluntary Services at 573-778-4499 or 573-778-4276
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.