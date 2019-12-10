Valentines for Veterans concert to feature Neal McCoy

The event will be held at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, the show will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. and pre-show activities beginning at 6 p.m. The concert is free but guests will need a ticket to attend. Tickets will be distributed beginning Jan. 6. Guests can get tickets through the medical center’s Voluntary Service office and the Black River Coliseum.