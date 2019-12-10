Union City, Tenn. manufacturer becomes independent company

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A manufacturer in western Tennessee broke away from its parent company, becoming a standalone business.
Made in America Seating announced the spinoff from its California parent company in November.
Established in 2013, with production starting in 2015, the Union City facility was built to support three-shift operations. It manufactures office chairs and seating components.
As an independent business, Made in America Seating will continue supplying components to its former parent company, 9to5 Seating.
The Mir family, who founded and led the business previously, remain as owners.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.