SIUC Report: An increase in freshman enrollment applications

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has been decreasing over the past decade, but there is a new reason for optimism.
A new report released by the Dr. Meera Komarraju, the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, said the University is seeing an increase in enrollment applications for the next school year.
“I think that what this is signaling a new future us and a brighter future,” Dr. Komarraju said the efforts are paying off.
The university ramped up its recruitment efforts to reach students locally, regionally, nationally and even internationally.
“Any organization goes through ups and downs, so this is signaling a forward movement. An upward trajectory for us and a positive future we are advancing the university towards,” Dr. Komarraju said.
The university’s focus is on new programs that connect with students’ interest and programs that meet the needs of prospective students. For example, the university is offering Bachelors in Nursing, Analytics, and Biochemical Engineering.
“We are firing from all engine engines because we are not going to leave any stone un-turned, we are going to build our enrollment one student at a time,” Dr. Komarra said.
According to the new report, SIUC saw 27% increase in freshman applicants this year in comparison to last year, with more than 2600 students already admitted.
SIU’s new president Dr. Daniel Mahony said this fight for enrollment is not unique to the university. “It’s I would say the standard has been the general decline in enrollment across across the country enrollment has been going down almost every year for the last few years,” Dr. Mahony said.
Dr. Komarraju has hope for the future of the university. "It’s an economic engine for southern Illinois, and i think there are so many people who depend on SIU to be successful, that we will come through for them and that’s the hope,” Dr. Komarraju said.
More than 2,600 students have been admitted, which is an increase of 21% over the same time last year. Though this does not reflect the not final enrollment numbers.
The provost said this is phase one out of three for recruitment efforts.
