McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office starts foundation

“I am very excited about the formation of the foundation. My hope is that the foundation will be able to raise funds for initiatives beyond our normal budget. This would not only help the department and the employees, but it will help defray some of the financial requests that we have to make to the McCracken County Fiscal Court. Our goal is to help develop an even better partnership with our community, improve deputy’s proficiency, training and safety, and help supply equipment and technology in order to enhance public safety. Until now, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has not had a foundation in place that afforded us the opportunity to utilize community donations in this format. We have been working hard to strengthen our community partnership with programs like: The Sheriff’s Citizen Academy, Ticketing Good Behavior Program, Cram The Cruiser, Christmas Cops, and Paws For A Cause to name a few. This newly formed foundation will enable us to not only enhance the already existing programs, but also create opportunities for new ones. We believe when these areas are enhanced it will increase public safety and the quality of life to McCracken County citizens,” said Sheriff Matt Carter