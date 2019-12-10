Recall Alert: Bass Pro recalls Mr. Steak Gas Grills

(KFVS) - Bass Pro voluntarily recalls Mr. Steak Gas Grills due to fire hazard.
The recall involves four and five burner models of MR. STEAK propane gas grills, models being recalled are MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264, MS-5B-PG, SKU 2472265 SKUs 2366916 and 2366917. The grills were sold from May 2017 through July 2019, at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com.
Bass Pro has received nine reports of grill fires, no injuries or property damage have been reported.
Owners of the grill are asked to stop using the recalled grills and contact Mr. Steak for a free repair kit.
Those needing a repair kit can contact Mr. Steak toll-free at 833-677-8325 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at mrsteak.com and click on “RECALL” or visit mrsteak.com/repairpartskit for more information.
