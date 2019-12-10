Recall Alert: Bass Pro recalls Mr. Steak Gas Grills

The recall involves four and five burner models of MR. STEAK propane gas grills, models being recalled are MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264, MS-5B-PG, SKU 2472265 SKUs 2366916 and 2366917. The grills were sold from May 2017 through July 2019, at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com.