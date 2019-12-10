Perry Co. officials respond to apparent DUI crash

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A single vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 8 involved a drunk driver according to Perry County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Driver, Kylan Knight of Jacob, Illinois, was taken into custody without incident and charged with failure to reduce speed causing an accident and driving under the influence over the legal limit of .08.
Around 1:44 a.m. they were told about a crash on East Park Street Road.
Officials said Du Quoin Police responded to stand by until Sheriff Bareis could arrive on scene.
A 2017 Dodge Charger was in a ditch off the south side of the roadway.
Officials said they believed Knight was intoxicated.
Officials said they gave him a field sobriety test and enough evidence was there to support an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol
He was booked into the Perry County Jail and later released on $300 bond.
