9 people indicted, 1 arrested in covert drug investigations
Form left to right, top to bottom: Brandon Hawkins, Deryant Williams, Marion Taylor, Christopher Sexton, Jacoby Pistole, Chelsey McCosker, Adam Kennedy, Amanda Duncan, and Woody Blair. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Ashley Smith | December 10, 2019 at 5:07 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 5:08 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Several covert drug investigations by the Paducah Police Department Drug Unit have lead to grand jury indictments against nine people and the arrest of one.

The investigations took over a month and involved possession or sale of methamphetamine.

One woman was charged with selling meth from a drive-through window at a southside business.

Many of the drug possession charges stem from a search warrant served at a home on Woody Blair.

Those that were part of the indictments are:

  1. Chelsey McCosker, 27, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
  2. Adam Kennedy, 40, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
  3. Woody Blair, 37, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
  4. Jacoby Pistole, 35, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
  5. Amanda Duncan, 33, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
  6. Jessica Pastor Perez, 33, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
  7. Deryant Williams, 29, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
  8. Christopher Sexton, 42, on charges of two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
  9. Brandon Hawkins, 36, on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Marion Taylor, 52, was not a part of the indictments, but was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance in connection with the investigations.

