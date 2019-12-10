9 people indicted, 1 arrested in covert drug investigations

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Several covert drug investigations by the Paducah Police Department Drug Unit have lead to grand jury indictments against nine people and the arrest of one.
The investigations took over a month and involved possession or sale of methamphetamine.
One woman was charged with selling meth from a drive-through window at a southside business.
Many of the drug possession charges stem from a search warrant served at a home on Woody Blair.
Those that were part of the indictments are:
- Chelsey McCosker, 27, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Adam Kennedy, 40, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Woody Blair, 37, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Jacoby Pistole, 35, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Amanda Duncan, 33, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Jessica Pastor Perez, 33, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Deryant Williams, 29, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Christopher Sexton, 42, on charges of two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- Brandon Hawkins, 36, on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
Marion Taylor, 52, was not a part of the indictments, but was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance in connection with the investigations.
