New primary care clinic opens in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH opened its newest primary care clinic in Jackson.
Health officials gathered on Tuesday, December 10 at the facility where they had an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the opening of the new clinic.
The clinic is 11,652 square feet with 10 exam rooms, one procedure room, onsite x-ray, ultrasound and lab services and a retail pharmacy with a drive through.
The building is also designed to accommodate an expansion of up to 20,000 square feet as well.
Physicians Jamie D. Harrison, MD, and Joey Starke, DO, are both staffed physicians located at the new facility with other supporting employees.
Harrison and Starke are both from Jackson and say this is a great opportunity to be able to serve their community.
"I call it a true honor to be able to take care of the people we grew up with and that helped raise us," Harrison said. "There's really not a greater honor to be here."
"I didn't feel like we had a lot of resources like the big city did," Starke said. "A lot of people that I remembered traveled to St. Louis or Memphis for that kind of care. So when I left from training, I wanted to make sure that when we got back here to be able to provide good quality healthcare for the folks here. And that all starts with primary care."
The first outreach office outside of Cape Girardeau was established in 1990. Since then, the community of Jackson has opened several SoutheastHEALTH facilities including a HealthPoint Fitness and Rehab and Southeast Convenient Care.
Other primary clinics are located in Cape Girardeau, Dexter, Malden, Bernie, Sikeston, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Bloomfield and New Madrid.
