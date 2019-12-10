Nestle Purina in Bloomfield donates to two Dexter projects

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Nestle Purina donated a total of $20,000 to two Dexter, dog-centered, projects.
Half of the money went to train a new K9 Officer, and the other half went to build an off-leash Dog Park in town.
The Dexter police department lost one of their K9 officers last year.
The new K9 Officer is named Knox. he is a 2-year old German Shepard.
Knox, his handler, Officer Forkum, and the Dexter Chief of Police Trevor Pulley visited the Nestle Purina Bloomfield factory for the donation.
Knox performed his favorite task of tracking through a staged search.
He found everything he was looking for. He even found some special sugar cookies with his name and badge on them.
Knox was presented with a gift basket containing Purina ProPlan dog food, Purina Dog treats and several K9 officer friendly toys, dog dishes, leashes, bandannas, blankets and a new bed.
Emily Garner, Christa Tucker, Vicky Breece and Nona Robinson from the City of Dexter visited the factory to receive the donation of $10,000 on behalf of the city.
The donation made by Nestle Purina will will be used for items in Phase 1 of the dog park project.
This includes fencing, trash receptacles and cameras.
Phase 2 of the project will include play equipment and a building.
The City Parks department will be taking care of the general maintenance of the park.
