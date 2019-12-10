Murray women arrested for identity theft

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Tonya Clevidence, 46 of Benton, Ky, was arrested for theft of identity and harassing communications.
The victim stated, for the last two years, that someone has been sending several fake text and social media messages to others in the victim’s name.
In Oct., the Murray Police Department began an investigation into the incident, and turned the case over to the Investigations Division.
Murray Police Department Detective Angel Clere looked into the messages.
Police followed the computer IP addresses to where the messages were sent from.
This caused Murray Police Department to identify Clevidence as the person who created the false social media account.
Clevidence also created a spoof text number. She used this number to pose as the victim and send text messages to certain individuals.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.