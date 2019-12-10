Murder trial begins for doctor accused in shooting death of estranged wife

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On December 10, the Saline County Court heard opening statements in the Brian Burns trial.
Dr. Brian Burns is accused of shooting his estranged wife, burning her body and then spreading the ashes.
In March of 2016 Burns was charged with two counts of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death.
His bond was set at $10 million and $1 million cash.
On Tuesday morning the prosecution and defense presented their opening statements.
One day earlier on Monday, a jury was seated.
As of 11 a.m. the first witness was already called according to a KFVS crew in the courtroom.
Burns was sentenced in January of 2018 after being convicted of trying to have the state’s attorney kidnapped.
A judge in Saline County, Illinois entered a $10 million wrongful death verdict against Dr. Brian Burns in May of 2018.
