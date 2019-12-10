Missing Caruthersville woman believed to be in danger

CAURTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Caruthersville Police Chief, Tony Jones, 30 year-old Michele Bell maybe in danger, after having a mental break down on Dec. 9.
Jones said Bell left Carthursville around 2 a.m.
A man saw Bell get out of her car, after she reportedly saw snakes inside.
Bell then got back into her car and headed south on Interstate 55.
Bell is driving a Maroon Chevy HHR. Police believe Bell could leave her car, and maybe in danger.
Anyone with information on Bell is asked to call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department or 911.
