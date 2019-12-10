Man arrested on drug charges found with methamphetamine

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon, Illinois man was arrested on several charges on Saturday, Dec. 7.
According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team, they executed a search warrant for illegal drugs on Dartmouth Lane.
Police said the warrant came after an investigation by Detectives from the Police Department / Sheriff Office Narcotics Unit.
They found and secured evidence at the home. They also arrested 32-year-old Christopher L. Webb for possession with the intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine.
Webb was taken to the Jefferson County Justice center with bond to be set on the felony charge.
