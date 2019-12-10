Man arrested on drug charges found with methamphetamine

Christopher L. Webb, was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | December 10, 2019 at 8:04 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 8:04 AM

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon, Illinois man was arrested on several charges on Saturday, Dec. 7.

According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team, they executed a search warrant for illegal drugs on Dartmouth Lane.

The warrant was a result of an investigation. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
Police said the warrant came after an investigation by Detectives from the Police Department / Sheriff Office Narcotics Unit.

They found and secured evidence at the home. They also arrested 32-year-old Christopher L. Webb for possession with the intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Webb was arrested on Dartmouth Lane in Mt. Vernon. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
Webb was taken to the Jefferson County Justice center with bond to be set on the felony charge.

