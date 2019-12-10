Man arrested after bicycle, foot chase

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning police chase involving a bicyclist ends with an arrest.
The strange pursuit happened in the area of 12th St. and Coburn St. in Metropolis, Illinois around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
A Massac County Sheriff’s deputy was out on patrol and tried to stop a man on a bicycle.
The bicyclist did not stop and tried to out bike the patrol vehicle.
The man then dropped the bike and took off running.
After a brief chase on foot, the deputy caught up to the man on Walter Dr.
Deputies said the man gave a false name at first, but they quickly identified him as 34-year-old Walter Bauer, of Metropolis.
Bauer was arrested on an Massac County warrant for theft.
After a search of Bauer, deputies reported finding ammunition and a used hypodermic syringe in his pockets.
The sheriff’s office said Bauer was a convicted felon.
Bauer was booked into the Massac County Detention Center on a unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe and resisting a peace officer charges and warrant for theft.
