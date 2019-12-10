Local Blooms Farm educates children with gardening program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new program helps personal growth in children by educating them with gardening projects and building relationships.
The organization Local Blooms Farm, they teaching a new program held at the S.N.A.P. Outreach Office in Cape Girardeau.
It's an operation called G.R.O.W. Kids Club where the kids are able to make their own nutritious snacks and learn about the different healthy foods.
They are able to learn through gardening projects about where food comes from and how to maintain a healthier lifestyle.
"Some of them don't even know what certain foods are, where they come from, if it grows on a tree or it grows in the ground," Local Blooms Farm CEO Lisa Sanchez said. "So just introducing them to different foods and helping them to make better choices."
Sanchez said it's really important to make sure the children have the support and to be a good mentor.
“Helping them to be able to find themselves within their abilities, where they can excel, achieve and encourage that,” Sanchez said. “Just mentor-ship. Becoming friends with the children and their families and find ways to empower them and help them.”
Sanchez has partnered with S.N.A.P. (Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please) and with the St. James AME Church to help give the children more support and help them grow.
S.N.A.P. Founder and Director Felice Patton said they are giving the children a program that is safe, productive and that focuses on achievements.
"It helps the children to learn about God and character," Patton said. "They also achieve badges for their work that they put into it. They can see their growth."
Sanchez has already seen some progress with the kids in just the handful of programs they've had so far. She said it's great to see them grow and it's important to start them out on the right path from an early age.
"Start them when they're young, work with them when they're young and give them that resiliency so that they can be less inclined to go in a negative path as they get older," Sanchez said.
Children are also work together in performing a special Christmas play in the upcoming weeks.
Ramona Bailey is working with the group where they will performing in front of a crowd at the St. James AME church on December 22.
"We plant that seed and it's a seed of hope that grows," Patton said. "That's the same way with the G.R.O.W. Kids Club; we are seeing them learn, grow and be productive."
Local Blooms Farm is a non-profit farm on a mission to help children grow in the community. They host youth and school programs, community gardens, horticulture therapy, recovery programs, vocational training and volunteer opportunities.
For more information on Local Blooms Farm you can go to their Facebook page.
