Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ABORTION-MISSOURI-BUDGET
Missouri, Planned Parenthood head to court over funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Government funding for Planned Parenthood is at stake in a lawsuit before the Missouri Supreme Court. State attorneys on Tuesday will ask Supreme Court judges to back the Republican-led Legislature's decision to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood clinics. A lower court previously ruled that the move was unconstitutional. Planned Parenthood argues that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and shouldn't be financially penalized.
AX ATTACK
Missouri man who attacked wife with ax sentenced to 5 years
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking his wife with an ax. Alidor Sita Masingo, of Kirksville, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in late November to first-degree assault. Court documents say a witness told police he saw Masingo holding an ax outside his home while struggling with a woman as children called for help. Three Truman State University students who lived nearby restrained Masingo until law enforcement arrived. The victim as recovered. The attack occurred in June 2018.
OPEN RECORDS LAWSUIT-SCHMITT
Attorney general recuses himself from open records lawsuit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office will not defend the state in a lawsuit contending the Missouri House violated the state's open records law. Schmitt declined to explain his decision concerning a lawsuit over an internal rule the House passed earlier this year that allows certain exemptions to the Sunshine Law for lawmakers. It is the second time in two years that the state has had to hire private attorneys to defend lawsuits challenging alleged violations of Missouri's Sunshine Law.
TICKET QUOTAS-MISSOURI
Missouri attorney general sues city over ticket quotas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is suing the city of Marshfield for allegedly using traffic ticket quotas to generate revenue. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Monday announced the lawsuit against the southern Missouri city. His office claims that Marshfield's police chief asked officers to write at least 16 tickets a month. Missouri law bans traffic ticket quotas. City officials dispute that Marshfield has ticket quotas.
CHILD IN CLOSET
Missouri couple accused of locking child in closet for hours
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a mid-Missouri couple is jailed after being charged with repeatedly locking a 9-year-old boy in a closet for hours without food or water. Cole County authorities said 52-year-old Joseph Ciaveralla and 34-year-old Loretta Wilhelm, of Columbia, were charged Saturday after an investigation by state social workers. Ciavarella is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and Wilhelm is charged with abuse or neglect of a child. After the investigation, the boy and four other children were removed from the home. The defendants both denied the allegations.
FLU DEATHS-MISSOURI
Flu blamed for 3 deaths in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The cold and flu season is just beginning, but the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says three deaths are already blamed on the flu. The health department on Monday did not release any information about the victims but said the total number of influenza cases in the state has topped 1,500. The department urged people to get vaccinated and to take other precautions, such as avoiding close contact with sick people, washing hands often and thoroughly, and staying home when sick to keep others from getting infected.
COUNTY JAIL-MISSOURI
Inmates lack hygiene products at Missouri jail
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — Concerns are being raised about a rural Missouri county jail where inmates say they are denied basic necessities like soap, shampoo and even feminine hygiene products. Inmates entering the Scott County Jail in Benton are supposed to get a bag filled with deodorant, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, two bars of soap and a comb. The St. Louis post-Dispatch reports that until Friday, the jail had been out of those products for more than two weeks. Female inmates said they were denied feminine hygiene products. One said she had to use toilet paper instead.
DIVORCING COUPLE-BODIES FOUND
Divorcing couple found dead miles apart in St. Louis area
WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who had filed for divorce was found dead in the parking lot outside her suburban St. Louis apartment shortly before her husband's body was found after a fire at their former home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the deaths of Bobette Everhart-Boal and Michael Boal are related and that there is “no additional danger to the public.” Police found Everhart-Boal's body while responding to a call for shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Chesterfield. The fire was reported a short time later in Wildwood. After it was extinguished, firefighters found Boal's body. They were both 59.