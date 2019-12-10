Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A 44-year-old man who has been in prison for murder since 1994 was found dead Saturday inside the Lansing Correctional Facility. The Kansas Department of Corrections said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Joshua Kaiser. Kaiser was paroled last year for a 1993 carjacking and killing in Topeka, but was still serving a sentence for another crime. He was expected to be released in 2021. Kaiser and another man robbed 33-year-old Tim Riley of his car, forced him into the trunk at gunpoint. They then drove him to another area, where he was fatally shot,