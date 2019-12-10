Governor and First Lady declare December as Christmas tree month

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - On Dec. 9, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson proclaimed that December 2019 as Christmas Tree Month in the state.
During the ceremony, the Governor and the First Lady presented a proclamation to the owners of Meier Horse Shoe Pines from Jackson.
Meier Horse Shoe Pines provided the 15-foot tree that is on display outside the Governor’s office, along with a wreath that is displayed over the doubled doors. Both the tree and the wreath was chosen in July by the Christmas Tree Association.
“The Christmas tree is a classic symbol of the holiday season, and celebrating with a fresh, farm-grown tree is a longstanding tradition for many Missouri families, We’re proud to be home to so many Christmas tree farms that continue on this tradition by giving families a chance to select a tree together,” said Governor Parson
Children from the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Columbia attended the ceremony, along with kindergartners from the Boys and Girls Club who hung ornaments and sang Christmas carols.
