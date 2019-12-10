Frigid and Windy Morning

Quite a big temperature drop this morning behind a cold front. We are in the mid-20s to mid-30s, but strong northerly winds feel like temperatures will be in the Teens to mid 20s. Precipitation in the form of a wintry mix or snowflakes may be seen in western Kentucky, Tennessee, and southern Missouri this morning. Little to no impact is expected, but it is possible to have a dusting on elevated or grassy surfaces.
Overall today will be a very cold day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and cloudy skies. Clouds will clear out tonight allowing our temperatures to drop into the low 20s by Wednesday morning.
-Lisa
