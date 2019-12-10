Frigid and Windy Morning

Quite a big temperature drop this morning behind a cold front. We are in the mid-20s to mid-30s, but strong northerly winds feel like temperatures will be in the Teens to mid 20s. Precipitation in the form of a wintry mix or snowflakes may be seen in western Kentucky, Tennessee, and southern Missouri this morning. Little to no impact is expected, but it is possible to have a dusting on elevated or grassy surfaces.