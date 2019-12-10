Foundation to host one of the largest Christmas giveaways in the area

CATERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Dec. 11, social service agencies from across southern Illinois will visit the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children at John A. Logan College to take part in one of the largest Christmas toy giveaways in the area.
Over a thousand brand new toys and gifts will be given out to children who have been identified through social service agencies, that may not get any gifts for Christmas.
Individual donors along with Richard Clark and Tri-State Business Equipment in Harrisburg and Ameren Illinois provided funds and donations to make the gift giving possible.
“We want to thank Richard Clark for his partnership again this year as well as Ameren Illinois, and our individual donors. These children were not on anyone’s Christmas list but they are now! They are some of the neediest children in Southern Illinois,” said Jo Poshard.
The toy giveaway will last over for two days.
