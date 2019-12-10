First Alert: Temps are dropping, snow flakes possible

First Alert: Temps are dropping, snow flakes possible
Southern counties may be affected by winter weather. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | December 10, 2019 at 4:43 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 5:01 AM

(KFVS) - We’ll feel quite a big temperature drop this morning behind a cold front.

Lisa Michaels says temps are in the 20s to 30s. Strong northerly winds will make it feel like the teens to mid 20s.

Grab that winter coat when you head out the door! (Source: KFVS)
Grab that winter coat when you head out the door! (Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

Precipitation in the form of a wintry mix or snowflakes may be seen in western Kentucky, Tennessee, and southern Missouri this morning.

Little to no impact is expected, but it is possible to have a dusting on elevated or grassy surfaces.

There will not be much impact from today's wintry mix. (Source: KFVS)
There will not be much impact from today's wintry mix. (Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

Overall today will be a very cold day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and cloudy skies.

Clouds will clear out tonight allowing our temperatures to drop into the low 20s by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.